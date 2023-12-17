Holy Mass can't be imposed; Archbishop Vasil's arrival to resolve issue welcome: Panel

Kochi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Archdiocese Protection Committee of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy of the Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday said the row surrounding the unified Holy Mass cannot be resolved by imposing it, but welcomed the arrival of Papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil for fixing the liturgical dispute.

The committee claimed that when Archbishop Vasil had visited the archdiocese for the first time in August to resolve the mass issue, he had made it clear the topic was not up for discussion, and he was keen on imposing a new form of mass.

Archbishop Vasil's attempts at negotiations at that time had failed after those opposing the new form of mass had alleged he was being misled by former major archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath.

The committee, in a statement, said that this time round Archbishop Vasil has adopted a gentler stance by inviting everyone for a dialogue.

It said that a 10-member advisory committee met him on Friday and told him that the liturgy issue was a pastoral crisis for the archdiocese and could only be resolved through consensus generated through dialogue.

It further said that all the groups of priests he met had clearly and strongly told the Papal Delegate that it was impossible for them to think of a mass without facing the people.

They also told the Papal Delegate that there were factual errors in a recent video message of the Pope in support of the Synod-approved Holy Mass, the committee said.

Besides that, the priests he met also informed the Papal Delegate that former apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath had in an interview with a TV channel claimed he was the one who made the video of the Pope, the committee said in its statement.

The Syro-Malabar Church has not yet reacted to these fresh allegations.

A strong section of priests and the laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese are at odds with the leadership of the Syro-Malabar Church over its Synod's decision in August 2021 to introduce a standardised manner of celebrating Holy Mass.

According to the 2021 decision of the Syro-Malabar Church Synod, priests must face the faithful only in the first and last parts of the liturgical service, turning towards the altar for the rest of the Holy Mass (50:50 formula).

The committee, in its statement, also said that the Papal Delegate was planning to meet more representatives and vicars of the parishes in the coming days.

It also said that even after listening to the clergy and its representatives, if the new mass was sought to be imposed by the Papal Delegate, it would lead to law and order problems in parishes.

The Papal Delegate's visit comes more than a week after the Pontiff cautioned protesters within the Archeparchy that non-compliance with the Synod's directives could lead to them being declared outside of communion with the Church.

The Pope had stressed the importance of walking together with the Synod, Bishops, and the Major Archbishop, implementing liturgical decisions by the upcoming Christmas.

In his message, Pope Francis had also asked the priests, who oppose the Synod-approved Holy Mass, not to force "the competent ecclesiastical authority" to recognise that they have left the Church because they are "no longer in communion" with their pastors and with the successor of St Peter, the Pope.

If that happens, he warned that "with great sorrow, sanctions would be incurred. I do not want to reach that stage." While most dioceses have adopted the Synod-approved Holy Mass, a majority of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, supported by their laity, continue to oppose it, citing a departure from the tradition where the priest faces the congregation throughout the Mass. PTI HMP HMP KH