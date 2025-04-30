Holy relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at Sarnath displayed at National Museum

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The holy relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at a vihara in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath were on Wednesday displayed at the National Museum here.

On May 1, the sacred relics will be transported from the museum with great reverence to Ho Chi Minh City by a special Indian Air Force aircraft, befitting the status of a 'State Guest', a senior official said.

An exposition of the holy relics will be held in Vietnam during the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak in May, the culture ministry said on Tuesday.

At the National Museum, the relics were placed in a "special protected enclosure" for about two hours. The followers of Dhamma, and others, including some from the diplomatic corps, offered prayers and did meditation, an official said.

These relics of the Buddha, enshrined in Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, were excavated in Nagarjuna Konda, a prominent site in Andhra Pradesh.

In Vietnam, the sacred relics will be ceremoniously enshrined, venerated, and worshipped at several important sites. PTI KND RHL