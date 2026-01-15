Homage paid to martyrs at Gajraj War Memorial

Tezpur (Assam), Jan 15 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh paid homage to the valiant martyrs of the nation by laying a wreath at the Gajraj War Memorial in Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district on the occasion of Army Day on Thursday.

The solemn ceremony honoured the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation, a defence statement said.

The GOC also interacted with veterans, acknowledging their lifelong dedication, sacrifices and unwavering commitment to the country.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Singh said the courage, selfless service and legacy of the bravehearts and veterans will continue to inspire generations, reinforcing India’s pride and strengthening the nation’s resolve towards a stronger India and a brighter future. PTI SSG SSG NN