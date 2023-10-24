Home guard dies after pickup van hits Delhi Police car

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A 41-year-old home guard was killed when a pickup van rammed into a Delhi Police vehicle in Dwarka's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of October 22 and 23, assistant sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar and Home Guard Dharampal were on patrolling duty in the area in a PCR van, they said.

On the Najafgarh-Bahadurgarh Road, a pickup van hit their vehicle leaving both of them injured, they said.

"The duo was taken to a hospital where Dharampal was declared brought dead while Mahesh was discharged after treatment," an official said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the driver of the offending vehicle, Jai Lal (23), was arrested, police said. PTI ALK RHL