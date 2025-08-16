Home guard dies as motorcycle skids while chasing people carrying liquor in dry Bihar

Gopalganj/Katihar, Aug 16 (PTI) A home guard was killed and his colleague injured in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Saturday after their motorcycle skidded on the road while chasing people carrying liquor, police said.

The incident happened around 4.30 am near the State Engineering College in Vishwambhrpur police station area, they said.

Home Guard Abhisekh Sharma, who was posted with the Excise Department, along with a colleague, was chasing people carrying liquor when their motorcycle skidded, SP Avdhesh Dixit said.

"Probably a pothole caused the accident and threw them off the motorcycle. The people they were chasing were also on a motorcycle. Police immediately reached the spot and took them to the nearest government hospital. Abhisekh succumbed to injuries during treatment. Another home guard, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries," he said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accident. The matter is being investigated from all angles," he said, rejecting allegations that they were attacked by the liquor mafia.

The SP said preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was not attacked by anybody.

"We are still probing whether their motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. Some people claimed that Abhisekh was shot dead. It's not like that. Doctors at the hospital clarified that there was no bullet injury on his body," he said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

In another incident in Katihar district, two policemen were allegedly thrashed by a group as they tried to intervene after coming across an incident of eve-teasing.

The incident happened in Maniya in the Muffasil police station area, police said.

"The hooligans called their associates, thrashed the costables and fled. By that time, personnel of the local police station also reached there and took the injured constables to the hospital. Their condition is reported to be out of danger," a statement said.

A case was registered and three persons arrested in connection with the incident, it added. PTI COR PKD SOM