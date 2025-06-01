Home guard dragged for nearly 1 km on pickup jeep bonnet after it hit him in Faridabad, driver held

Gurugram, June 1 (PTI) A home guard was dragged for nearly a kilometer on the bonnet of a pickup jeep after it hit him at a police checkpoint in Faridabad, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Sohna T point on the Delhi-Mathura road when the driver of the pickup truck refused to stop for a document check and drove off with home guard Gaurav clinging to the vehicle, they said.

According to Gaurav’s complaint, he along with Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar were checking vehicles at the checkpoint when a pickup vehicle coming from Delhi with open rear doors was intercepted.

"When I asked for the vehicle documents, the driver sped away, hitting me. I caught hold of the bonnet and clung to the iron net as he drove for nearly a kilometer. Fellow policemen stopped the vehicle," he said.

The home guard sustained injuries in his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the driver, Kundan, from Tirkha Colony in Faridabad. He told police he fled because he did not have complete documents for the vehicle.

The pickup was seized, and a case has been registered at City Ballabgarh police station, a senior police officer said.