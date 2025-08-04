Home guard ends life by jumping from flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 4 (PTI) A home guard allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a flyover in Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 1:30pm at Pagalkhana Chowk, the Mankapur police station official said.

"Yashwant Ramesh Shahu (31) is a resident of Kukreja Nagar, Jaripatka who also worked with MESCO security agency. He arrived on his motorcycle at the site, parked it and jumped off. He was identified through the vehicle number. No suicide note was found. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM