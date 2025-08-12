Home guard in Azamgarh found to be history-sheeter with rape, theft charges

Azamgarh, Aug 12 (PTI) A home guard posted at Mubarakpur Police Station here for over two decades has been found facing eight serious criminal cases, including charges under the NDPS Act, POCSO Act, rape and theft, police said on Tuesday.

Nirankar Ram, a native of Damodarpur village, was appointed to the Home Guards department in 2001 and allegedly embarked on a crime spree soon after.

He was found to have been booked in six cases at the very police station where he had been serving for the past 24 years, an officer said.

"Information about the home guard's criminal background had already been received. A report was sent to the Home Guard Commandant, who has suspended him. He has not been on duty for the past month, and action is being taken," ASP City Madhuwan Kumar Singh told PTI.

Police records show that Nirankar Ram's first case was lodged in 2003 under the NDPS Act at the Bhatni GRP Police Station.

Between 2003 and 2017, he was booked in eight cases, including theft and sexual assault.

He had once been suspended and faced dismissal, but was reinstated in October 2021 following a high court order, the officer said.

This is not the sole such incident to have come to light in the state.

Home Guard Nand Lal Yadav, posted at Mehnagar Police Station, served for 35 years even after being branded a gangster. PTI COR ABN VN VN