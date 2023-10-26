Home guard jawan dies after being run over by car in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) A home guard jawan was run over by a car at a checkpoint in Rajasthan’s Dausa, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Manpur) Deepak Kumar Meena said during an inspection at a checkpoint at Manpur intersection in Sikrai town on Wednesday night, a car hit home guard Santosh Mudgal (45), leaving him critically injured.

The driver sped away after the incident, he said.

Mudgal was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital where he succumbed during treatment today.

The body was handed over to members after post-mortem, the DSP said, adding that efforts are on to identify and nab the accused. PTI SDA NB NB