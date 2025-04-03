Home guard jawan found dead at SDM residence in Amethi, probe underway

Amethi, April 3 (PTI) A 56-year-old Home Guard jawan was found dead at the judicial sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) residence here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Raj Kishore, who was found dead on Wednesday, was a resident of Paniyar in the Gauriganj police station area.

He was posted on duty at the residence of SDM (Judicial) Mohammad Aslam, police said.

According to Gauriganj Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Narayan Pandey, the body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

"The cause of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received," he added.