Home guard jawan kills wife, daughter, and niece in Bengaluru, surrenders to police

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) A home guard jawan in Bengaluru killed his wife, daughter, and niece at Jalahalli Cross on Wednesday, police said.

Gangaraju (42), a home guard attached to the Hebbagodi police station, allegedly bludgeoned his wife Bhagya (36), daughter Navya (19), and niece Hemavathi (23), according to police.

"Upon receiving information, our patrolling team immediately rushed to the scene and found the three women dead, with sharp weapon injuries. We arrested Gangaraju, who works as a home guard, at the location," said Additional Police Commissioner, Bengaluru East Vikash Kumar, told reporters.

Kumar added that after the crime, Gangaraju surrendered to the police, carrying the weapon. The motive behind the murders remains unclear and will be determined after further interrogation, he said.

The house owner, where Gangaraju’s family had been residing as tenants for the past five years, reported that an argument had occurred earlier on the day of the incident.

The house owner suspected that Gangaraju may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK SA