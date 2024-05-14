Home guard jawan returning from poll duty killed in accident

Mandsaur (MP), May 14 (PTI) A home guard jawan was killed and seven others were injured on Tuesday when their bus rammed into a stationary truck on Sitamau-Suvasara road, about 65 km from here, police said.

The jawans were returning after doing duty at polling centres and depositing EVMs at a designated center, a police official said.

Polling for the Mandsaur Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh took place on Monday.

The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, Suvasara police station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said.

The deceased home guard was identified as Manoharlal (33), a resident of Rajasthan.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, the official said, adding the bus driver fled from the spot after the accident. Further probe was on. PTI COR MAS KRK