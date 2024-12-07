Home Guard jawans deployed above 9,000 feet in Uttarakhand to get incentive: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Dec 7 (PTI) Home Guard jawans deployed at a height of more than 9,000 feet in Uttarakhand will get an incentive of Rs 200 per day like the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Dhami said this while announcing several welfare measures on the occasion of Home Guard Foundation Day at the force's state headquarters here.

The amount given to Home Guard volunteers on attaining the superannuation age of 60 years will be increased by Rs 50,000, he said.

An incentive of Rs 100 per day will be paid to trained home guards when they are deployed with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) jawans, the chief minister said.

Advertisment

A uniform allowance will also be given every year as applicable to gazetted and non-gazetted officers in the Home Guards department, he added.

Praising the Home Guard volunteers for always being ready to face the odds and serve the country, Dhami said the state government is forever committed to ensuring their welfare.

The chief minister said the participation of a large number of female home guards in the ritual parade symbolises the empowerment of women. PTI ALM RC