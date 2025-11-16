Home Guard killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A home guard who was on his way to duty was killed early on Sunday morning after being hit by an unknown vehicle here, police said.

According to police, the deceased home guard was identified as Ram Sevak (57), a resident of Rampur.

Police said that the incident occurred on the canal track near Himmatpur village in the Baghwala police station area.

According to family members, Ram Sevak was on his way to Kotwali Nagar police station for duty when an unknown vehicle hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

Upon receiving information about the accident, his family rushed to the spot and took him to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer Rajesh Singh said that they are examining CCTV footage and are searching for the vehicle and its driver. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG