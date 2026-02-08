Home guard killed, SI severely hurt as police jeep overturns in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A home guard was killed while a sub-inspector was critically injured after a police jeep hit a divider before overturning on the Orai-Rath road here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place after the government vehicle left the Chikasi police station where it was assigned, and was heading towards Rath. Home Guard Brijendra Kumar (57) and Sub-Inspector Mohit Dev (35) were travelling in the vehicle.

Police said near Churaha village under Jariya police station limits, a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the jeep. Attempting to avoid it, the driver lost control and the vehicle, which hit the divider and overturned.

Both occupants of the jeep sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the community health centre in Rath by ambulance where doctors declared Brijendra Kumar as brought dead, an official said.

Considering the critical condition of the sub-inspector, he was referred to Orai Medical College for further treatment, he added.

Jariya Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar Pandey said the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination, an investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB