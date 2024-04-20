Home guard stabbed to death in Gaya SDO office

Gaya (Bihar), Apr 20 (PTI) A home guard was fatally stabbed in broad daylight by unknown assailants within the office premises of the sub-divisional officer (SDO) in Gaya on Saturday, police said.

The victim, identified as Sujit Kumar Sinha (55), was on duty at the office of the SDO around 1.30 pm when the incident occurred, police said.

Witnesses said that Sinha, a resident of Surajkund under Vishnupad police station area of Gaya, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The perpetrators fled after inflicting multiple stab wounds, according to a local police official.

Gaya SP Ashish Bharti told reporters, "Immediately after receiving information, senior police officers reached the spot. The exact cause of the incident is not known. The matter is being investigated, and the accused will soon be apprehended." Police are currently in contact with the victim's family members. PTI COR PKD MNB