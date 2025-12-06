Home Guards are not just volunteers of force but trust of society, strength of the state: UP CM

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday saluted the dedication of Home Guard soldiers and emphasised that their discipline, loyalty, and sacrifice are vital in keeping society safe and secure.

Addressing a programme here to mark the 63rd foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards, Adityanath said, "You (Home Guards) are not just volunteers of a force, but the trust of society and the strength of the state government." Adityanath said that the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard was established on December 6, 1963, and since then, this organisation has remained an "unbreakable safety shield" and a "strong support system" for the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"We often saw that Home Guard personnel were neglected. But now they are receiving the President's honour. The Ministry of Home Affairs is also honouring them with awards. And I wholeheartedly congratulate all the officers and personnel who have been honoured," he said.

He expressed pride that in recent years, Home Guard soldiers have received long-overdue recognition. In 2024, three soldiers were awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, 11 for Meritorious Service, and three more in 2025.

Additionally, 38 commendation discs were awarded by the Government of India, he added.

"The Home Guard organisation is no longer just a 'sahaayak' (auxiliary) to the police. Now you will see that they contribute significantly to maintaining law and order and peace. Their commendable contribution in traffic management, in Dial 112 services, and during election duties is evident not only in the state but also in various states across the country," Adityanath said.

He added that they are involved in every aspect of security, including jail security, disaster management, and maintaining security at public buildings and large events like the Kumbh Mela, as well as ensuring the smooth conduct of examinations.

"Here, I would like to specifically mention the Kumbh Mela-2025, where more than 14,000 Home Guard personnel were deployed, and everyone praised their commendable services," Adityanath said.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call during the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of Independence, urging respect for every person in uniform. "This respect will only be realised when we demonstrate our commitment through discipline, reverence, and service," he said.

Currently, disaster response volunteers are being appointed in the state, and the Home Guard department, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Department, has provided training to more than 4,000 Home Guard personnel.

Adityanath also highlighted the Home Guards' role in state festivals, International Yoga Day, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Tiranga Yatra, and environmental and water conservation campaigns.

He urged everyone to remember and honour these contributions. He also paid tributes to the Home Guards' service during the COVID-19 pandemic. When workers and labourers from Uttar Pradesh were stranded in other states, Home Guard soldiers accompanied every transport vehicle to ensure safe return, often risking their own lives, he said.

Throwing light on the 'Mahaparinirvaan Diwas' of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said this day gives inspiration to every Indian.

"Babasaheb has inspired every Indian. He would say that our identity is not by my family, my caste, my region and my language. But, every Indian should have a feeling in mind that our identity from our birth to the final journey should be that of an Indian," Adityanath said.

Bhimrao Ambedkar (April 14, 1891-December 6, 1956), popularly known as Babasaheb, was a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and served as India's first minister for law and justice. PTI NAV APL