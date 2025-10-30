Home guards company commander held for accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a company commander of the Home Guards in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, officials said.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the complainant, who is also a home guard, had alleged that the accused was demanding the bribe in exchange for assigning duty to him.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused, identified as Sharma, red-handed while accepting the bribe, Gupta said.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI SDA SMV PRK