Home guards embody Bhagavad Gita's message of 'nishkam seva': MP CM on force's raising day

Bhopal, Dec 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said home guard personnel embody the message of "nishkam seva" (selfless service) from the Bhagvad Gita as they work with sincerity and without expectation or self-interest.

The force stands by citizens during natural disasters, crowd management, traffic regulation and difficult situations while supporting the police, he said at the 63rd Home Guards and Civil Defence Raising Day ceremony here.

"The term home guard signifies protectors of 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh. The force has provided a shield of trust and service after Independence when India was building its civil defence structure. People think first of home guards during floods, fires or major accidents because the personnel stand like a rock between crises and society," the CM noted.

A home guard is as important as a soldier posted on the border as they are key to internal security and social stability, he asserted.

"Home guards, civil defence and the state disaster response force (SDRF) have together strengthened disaster management since the formation of the SDRF in 2014. He said the force saved 5,075 people last year and rescued hundreds during floods this year. The home guard uniform symbolises national duty and public trust," Yadav added.

The CM reviewed the parade and took the salute as home guard personnel marched to band tunes.

Yadav also announced the establishment of the 'Mukhyamantri Adamya Sahasik Karya Puraskar' under which 10 rescue teams that save lives and property in difficult conditions will receive Rs 51,000 annually.

Rescue teams from Indore, Shivpuri, Guna, Raisen, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Ujjain were felicitated.

He declared the discontinuation of the compulsory two-month break after three years of service and announced an increase in the annual ex-gratia grant of Rs 360.

Yadav said 488 posts had been approved for security at the Mahakal Jyotirlinga and Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and additional posts would be created in new districts.

Yadav said permanent housing for personnel near workplaces would be arranged under schemes including PPP models and redevelopment plans to ensure quick disaster response.

Asserting that the state continues strengthen modern equipment, advanced training and disaster management capacity, he said Madhya Pradesh has registered more than 82,000 civil defence volunteers, of whom 67,784 have been specially trained.

"The Ralamandal area in Indore is being developed as a special training centre for SDRF, Home Guards and Civil Defence for flood, earthquake, crowd, industrial and chemical disaster training," Yadav said.

He also said preparations have begun for Simhastha-2028 with a target to recruit more than 5,000 home guards.

A company would be formed to train Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya tribal youth for recruitment in security forces, he said at the event in which home guards conducted live demonstrations of borewell and building rescues.

Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence Pragya Richa Shrivastava presented the department's achievements and schemes.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Krishna Gaur, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana and other officials were present. PTI LAL BNM