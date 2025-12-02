Home Guards who retired between 2016-2021 to get arrears once financial situation improves: CM

Dharamshala/Shimla (HP) Dec 2 (PTI) Home Guards who retired between 2016 and 2021 will be paid their salary and pension arrears once the state's financial situation improves, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

His statement came in response to a joint question from MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Ranveer Singh Nikka and Malendra Rajan on Tuesday.

The government is serious about paying the arrears of home guards, and they will be released to the pensioners of home guards above the age of 70 by the end of this financial year, he told the Vidhan Sabha.

Emphasising that the state government is working on its own to improve the financial condition of the state, Sukhu claimed that the Centre is not providing any help in this regard. PTI COR BPL MPL MPL