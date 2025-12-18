Home hearings proposed for elderly, ailing voters in Bengal, EC approval awaited

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has approached the Election Commission seeking permission to hold hearings at home for elderly voters, especially for those above 85 years and those suffering from serious illness, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We have requested the Election Commission to allow home hearings for senior citizens so that they are not put to any inconvenience. Once approval comes from Delhi, necessary arrangements will be put in place," a senior official in the CEO's office told PTI.

Sources said that even voters suffering from serious illnesses may be extended the same facility.

"If a voter is aged 85 or above or is medically unfit, the idea is that the administration should reach their doorstep instead of asking them to travel," the official said.

Incidentally, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal had clarified that the Commission's stand, said, "Voters whose submitted information or documents raise doubts will be called for hearings. The process will be transparent and strictly as per the rules." To ensure that the senior citizens do not face any inconvenience in this process, Agarwal has reportedly held discussions with the Election Commission of India in Delhi, he said.

Talking more about the process, the official said that during home hearings, the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ARO) will be present.

"In addition, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are also expected to attend. All arrangements are reportedly pending approval from the Delhi office," he stated.

Meanwhile, the poll body on Thursday began issuing notices in the first phase to voters whose parents' or grandparents' names could not be traced in the 2002 electoral rolls and who have therefore been classified as "unmapped", the official stated, adding that the number of such voters is estimated to be around 31 lakhs.

However, the Commission officials indicated that the hearing process in these cases is unlikely to begin before the middle of next week.

On Thursday, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) started delivering notices door-to-door, informing voters about when and where they are required to appear.

From Thursday morning, BLOs began visiting the homes of unmapped voters—those whose parents' or grandparents' details could not be found in the 2002 voter list to serve notices.

"All procedural aspects are ready; we are only awaiting formal clearance from the Election Commission of India," a senior election official said, adding that voter convenience remains a top priority. PTI SCH RG