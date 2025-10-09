Home Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high level meet on J-K

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat, CRPF DG GP Singh and BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary, among other senior officers from the centre and the Union territory.

During the meeting, a review of the security situation in the Pir Panjal region and ongoing developmental projects in the UT was undertaken, the officials said.

The last such review meeting on J&K was chaired by Shah on September 1.

The home minister emphasised the zero tolerance policy against terrorism and instructed all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Post Pahalgam terror attack in April, there are continuous operations to dismantle the terror network in the UT while also ensuring that tourism returns to normal.