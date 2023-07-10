2 J&K policemen return lost bag of Amarnath yatra pilgrim; Amit Shah appreciates

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel on Monday for their "acts of honour and honesty" after they returned a bag containing Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables to an Amarnath pilgrim, saying it was an "example of integrity".

"True heroism lies in our acts of honour and honesty that leave an indelible mark on the lives we touch. ASI Darshan Kumar and HC Satpal of the J&K Police proved this saying correct. They found a bag that contained ₹80000, a mobile phone, and Yatra documents. They traced out its owner, a pilgrim, and handed it over to her. I appreciate them for being an example of integrity," Shah said on Twitter.

True heroism lies in our acts of honor and honesty that leave an indelible mark on the lives we touch. ASI Darshan Kumar and HC Satpal of the J&K Police proved this saying correct. They found a bag that contained ₹80000, a mobile phone, and Yatra documents. They traced out its… pic.twitter.com/aLSMRxl3If — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2023

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine located at a height of 3,888 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas started on July 1 and is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

The pilgrims travel through two routes -- Baltal and Pahalgam -- in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, 3.45 lakh people visited the cave shrine and the figure could go up to five lakh this time, sources said.