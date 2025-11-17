Home Minister Amit Shah chairs Northern Zonal Council meet

Faridabad (Haryana), Nov 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here and discussed issues concerning the states and Union territories of the region.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises the states and Union territories of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Omar Abdullah (J&K), Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Lieutenant Governors Manoj Sinha (J&K) and V K Saxena (Delhi) attended the meeting, officials said.

Issues like education, health, water, electricity, speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children, among others were discussed at the meeting, they said.

At the outset, the meeting observed a minute of silence to pay respect to those who lost their lives in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort.

Senior officials from the central and state governments and Union territories also attended the meeting.

The zonal councils provide an excellent forum for resolving and progressing issues and disputes between the Centre and the member states and Union territories, among the member states and Union territories, and within the zone, an official said.

In the meeting of the zonal council, broad issues of national importance, including the speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children and the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) for their swift disposal are discussed.

Various regional-level common interest issues, such as strengthening nutrition, education, health, electricity, urban planning, and the cooperative system are also be discussed in the meeting.

The Northern Zonal Council is among the five zonal councils established under sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

The Union home minister is the chairperson of the Northern Zonal Council. The chief minister of one member state (rotating every year) acts as the vice-chairperson.

From each member state, the governor nominates two ministers as members of the council.

Each Zonal Council has also formed a permanent committee at the level of chief secretaries.

Issues proposed by the states are initially presented to the permanent committee of the Zonal Council concerned for discussion. After consideration by the permanent committee, the remaining issues are then presented to the Zonal Council meeting for further deliberation.

The role of the zonal councils is advisory. However, over the past few years, these councils have proven to be an important factor in promoting healthy bonds of mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields.

With the cooperation of all state governments, central ministries and departments, a total of 63 meetings of the various zonal councils and their permanent committees have been held in the last 11 years, the official said.