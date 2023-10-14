Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Indian team for victory over Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match. He said the team has shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for the nation.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Cup clash in Ahmedabad.

“Tiranga flying high. A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory. The team continues its winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

“You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023,” Shah wrote on 'X'.

Shah also watched the match at the stadium with his family members.

With this win, the hosts registered their third victory in as many outings in the tournament, while Pakistan suffered their first defeat after winning two matches.

It was also India's eighth successive win over Pakistan in World Cups dating back to 1992.

Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191. Then, India chased down target in 30.3 overs at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. PTI ACB MNK MNK MNK