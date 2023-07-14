Amit Shah congratulates ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 launch

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said the tireless pursuit of the ISRO scientists has propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish.

Advertisment

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket in Sriharikota.

"India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," Shah tweeted. India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.



My heartfelt congratulations to the @ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish. pic.twitter.com/YPZCHPbZoq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 14, 2023

The ISRO's third lunar expedition in 15 years, the hugely anticipated Chandrayaan-3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, piggybacking ISRO's latest heavy-lift launch vehicle, 'Fat Boy' LVM3-M4 from the spaceport in Sriharikota.

With this, India is eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the likes of the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.