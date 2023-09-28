Home Minister Amit Shah expresses anguish over death of M S Swaminathan

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed anguish on Thursday over the death of renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and said he was a legendary figure in India's economic history.

Swaminathan, a renowned agricultural scientist and lifelong crusader against hunger who bet on sustainable farming, died in Chennai on Thursday.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Dr. M S Swaminathan Ji. A legendary figure in India's economic history Swaminathan Ji led a journey of transforming our agriculture sector by introducing the nation to the true power of its farmers. A scientific genius in his own right Swaminathan Ji," Shah wrote on X.

Swaminathan was 98 and is survived by three daughters, including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the former chief scientist of the World Health Organization. PTI ACB RC