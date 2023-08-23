Home Minister Amit Shah hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on lunar surface

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface and said with this, India has become the first nation to touch the south pole of the Moon.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted region.

"As the world watches Chandrayaan-3 script India's epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to ISRO and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success.

"This landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian genius but it also launches India's voyage through Amrit Kaal to emerge as a global leader in the realm of space, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said India became the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths," he said.

Later, the home minister congratulated all citizens of the country and team Chandrayaan on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the designated time and location on the Moon, according to an official statement.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for bringing a new space policy to envisage India's space mission.

He credited the efforts of the country's scientists and engineers for bringing glory to India on the global stage and appreciated the tireless effort and meticulous planning of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Shah said India has achieved tremendous success in the field of space during 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal' and it is a moment of great pride for all Indians, the statement said.

The home minister said the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help unveil the mysteries of the southern pole of the moon.

'Amrit Kaal' is auspicious for the space sector with India's future and the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission signifying it, Shah said, adding it was a day of great pride for all citizens.

The home minister said under the new space policy of the Modi government, 55 spacecraft and 50 launch vehicle missions have been undertaken during the last decade.

India set a record by launching 104 satellites simultaneously, became the first country to reach Mars on its first attempt and now achieved success with the Chandrayaan-3 mission as well, Shah said.

He said the reforms undertaken by the Modi government in the space sector in 2020 have provided opportunities to private players, which will accelerate space missions.

It is unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies and will create a plethora of employment opportunities for the youths, Shah said according to the statement. PTI ACB NSD NSD