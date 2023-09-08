Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON temple on Janmashtami

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed puja at the ISKCON temple in south Delhi's East of Kailash on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Thursday night, Shah said the festival of Janmashtami fills the heart with joy and devotion.

"May Lord Shri Krishna shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shri Krishna," he said in his post in Hindi.

The minister also shared pictures of him offering prayers at the temple and greeted all citizens on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. PTI ACB DIV DIV