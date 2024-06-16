Home Minister Amit Shah praises ITBP for retrieving US paraglider's body

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the troops of the mountain-warfare trained ITBP, which recently retrieved the body of a US paraglider who had crashed in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh.

The minister said in a post X that he is "proud of our brave Himveers." "The ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Mountain Rescue Team recently undertook a challenging search operation on the high mountain cliffs in Lahaul & Spiti and recovered the body of an American citizen who lost his life in an accident while paragliding," Shah said in the post.

"At the request of the local administration, @ITBP_official team members risked their own lives and climbed 14,800 feet high in the mountains to recover the mortal remains for a humanitarian cause," he added.

He said the ITBP's dedication to humanity is "commendable".

The about 90,000 personnel ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control with China, apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties. PTI NES SZM