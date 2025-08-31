Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Jammu to assess flood situation

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached here to assess the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir that left a trail of death and destruction.

Shah landed at the Jammu airport and was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others. He then headed to the Raj Bhawan, officials said.

Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan on Monday to review relief measures, they said.

He is also likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, including Katra, where 34 pilgrims died and 20 were injured when a landslide hit the old route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26, and the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar.

More than 130 people have been killed, over 120 injured and 33 are untraceable following cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

Record rainfall on August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying areas in Jammu and other plains, causing widespread damage to public and private infrastructure.