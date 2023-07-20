Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM, enquires about Raigad landslide

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and enquired about the landslide in Raigad. He informed that four National Disaster Response Force teams are carrying out rescue operations at the site.

Five people died after a massive landslide at the hilltop Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district following torrential rain in the area late on Wednesday.

"I spoke to the Chief Minister Shri @mieknathshinde ji regarding the landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad, Maharashtra. 4 NDRF teams have reached the spot and are carrying out rescue operations along with the local administration. Our priority is to evacuate people from there and give immediate treatment to the injured," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

While 75 people have been rescued, many are still feared trapped, an official said. The village has around 50 houses, of which 17 were buried. PTI ACB SZM