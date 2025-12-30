Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andamans on January 2: Official

Sri Vjaya Puram, Dec 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the first week of January to chair a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee, an official said on Tuesday.

Shah is likely to arrive here on January 2. He will be received by Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) at the airport, the official said.

The Home minister will chair the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 3, he said.

"On January 3, Shah will interact with the Parliamentary Consultative Committee in Wandoor, and later he will attend an event on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) auditorium in Dollygunj," the official said.

Shah will depart from the archipelago on January 4.

The Home minister had visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 12 to commemorate the 116th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's (Veer Savarkar) iconic poem, 'Sagara Pran Talamala'.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, will also arrive in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 2, the official said.

On January 3 the CDS will visit Car Nicobar (northernmost part of the archipelago) and the Andaman and Nicobar Command at Sri Vijaya Puram to interact with the senior Command officials. PTI SN RG