Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Karnataka this week-end

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Mysuru this week-end during which he is likely to participate in various events including a party workers' meeting, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said on Thursday. "There is a slight change in Amit Shah's schedule. As per the information now, he will be directly reaching Mysuru from Delhi on February 10 night. On February 11 morning he will visit Chamundi hills and offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari (the presiding deity of Mysuru) at the temple there, and participate in various programmes," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "In the evening he will be in Sutturu to attend Sutturu Jathra (fair). We are also planning to organise a BJP workers' meeting, discussions are on in this regard." BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance and decided to fight the Lok Sabha polls together in Karnataka. Seat sharing talks are on between the two parties.

BJP had won 26 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, including Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent supported by the party from Mandya, in the 2019 polls. The Congress and the JD(S) had secured one seat each. PTI KSU RS RS