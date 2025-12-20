Home minister greets SSB personnel on its raising day

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended greetings to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and their families on the 62nd Raising Day of the force, noting that the force has always made the nation proud by safeguarding the frontiers.

In a message posted on 'X', the home minister said "Greetings to SSB personnel and their families on Raising Day. From safeguarding our frontiers to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with citizens in times of crisis, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has always made the nation proud.

"Salutations to martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty." The SSB was raised in 1963 and has a strength of about 90,000 personnel under the Union home ministry.

The force is primarily tasked to guard unfenced Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain. PTI ABS SKY SKY