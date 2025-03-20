Home minister needed a day to recover after Saket Gokhale's RS speech: TMC's Dola Sen

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) As the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday without transacting any business, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dola Sen took a jibe at the government, saying Home Minister Amit Shah perhaps needed a day to "recover" after her party colleague Saket Gokhale's speech on Wednesday.

The Upper House saw multiple adjournments on Thursday and no business was transacted apart from papers being laid as the DMK MPs came wearing t-shirts with slogans against delimitation.

The House had taken up a debate on the working of the home ministry on Wednesday. The debate was initiated by Gokhale.

His speech triggered an uproar in the House, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs protesting against certain remarks targeting Shah. Leader of the House J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju made interventions as the TMC MP spoke, while angry exchanges were also witnessed between the members of the treasury and opposition benches.

Sen, who was supposed to be the second TMC speaker in the debate that was to be resumed on Thursday, said she was ready with her speech but the House did not function.

"I was ready with my speech to point out seven failures of the home ministry.... But maybe, after Saket Gokhale's speech on Wednesday, Amit Shah needed a day to recover," she told reporters.

Echoing the TMC leader's words, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told reporters outside Parliament, "The way Saket Gokhale spoke on Wednesday, the home minister was so angry that he needed a day for recovery, that is why the House is being adjourned repeatedly." "There was no issue for the House to be adjourned on Thursday. We had come to participate in the proceedings, the home minister was supposed to reply...," she said.

According to an opposition leader, Gokhale's speech was appreciated by several opposition MPs.

During the discussion on the working of the home ministry, Gokhale took a swipe at Shah, saying the minister appears to be afraid even before he has asked questions. Shah hit back at the TMC MP, saying there is no question of being scared as he has been elected by people seven times and is not in the House due to anyone's mercy. PTI AO RC