Home Minister Parameshwara turns down demand for NIA probe into Hindu activist's murder

Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday rejected BJP’s demand for an NIA probe into Mangaluru Hindutva activist's murder.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and a Hindutva activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

“It is their (BJP’s) opinion. Our view is that our police are doing their job very well. Eight people have been arrested in this connection and the investigation is in progress,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

He said at this stage, there was no need to hand over the case to the NIA.

When asked why no one from the government visited and consoled the bereaved family members, Parameshwara said Shetty had five criminal cases against him.

“Please know that this is a murder case. There were five criminal cases against him. That’s the reason that no one from the government, I mean the public representatives, either me or anyone else, met them,” the Minister said.

He, however, added that the government will ensure that the family gets justice.

“Already we have done our work and we have arrested eight people,” Parameshwara explained.

Parameshwara also said that an anti-communal task force will be constituted permanently in the communally sensitive coastal Karnataka region.

Those arrested are Abdul Safwan, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Muzzammil, Khalandar Shafi, Adil Mehrooz Mohammad Rizwan, Ranjit and Nagaraj.

Following the murder, the VHP called for a bandh on Friday and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.

In view of the tension Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation.

The ministers reviewed the security arrangements and appealed for calm, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption.