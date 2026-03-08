Home Minister Shah congratulates Team India for winning T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Indian Men's cricket team for spectacular victory in T20 World Cup "making every Indian proud".

In a message posted on 'X', the home minister said, "What a victory!! Hats-off to World Champion #TeamIndia." "Your exceptional performance throughout the tournament and the vigorous display of mettle has brought glory and pride for the nation. Congratulations to the entire team for making every Indian proud. #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ," he said.

India showcased a dazzling batting performance to humble New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final clash in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title on Sunday.

The spectacular knock of 89 by Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54) laid the robust foundation, while Shivam Dubey put an icing on the cake by firing off 26 of eight balls in the slog overs to post 255 for 5, the highest-ever score recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

Kiwis crumbled under the rising required run rate as magical spells weaved by Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) and Axar Patel (3/27) exposed the chinks in the black armour demolishing the line up with one over to spare.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to lift its third T20 World Cup trophy. PTI ABS MNK MNK