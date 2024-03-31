Home Minister Shah reaches Jaipur to hold organisational meetings ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached here to hold organisational meetings in view of the Lok Sabha elections which will be held in two phases in Rajasthan next month.

Shah reached Jaipur airport where he was received by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and others.

From the airport, Shah went to a nearby hotel to hold a meeting of the party leaders from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Dausa, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur, Churu and Jhunjhunu.

Chief Minister Sharma, BJP state President CP Joshi, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and several other leaders were present in the meeting.

Shah is scheduled to hold a road show in Sikar after the meeting in Jaipur. He will return to Jaipur in the evening and will hold a meeting of the state core committee.

The home minister will stay in Jaipur on Sunday night. On Monday, he will go to Jodhpur to hold meetings of leaders from Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore-Sirohi and Barmer Lok Sabha seats. PTI SDA MNK MNK MNK