New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public rallies in West Bengal and Bihar on Wednesday, sources said.

Shah will first address a rally at Daulatpur in the South Dinajpur district under the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal at 12 pm.

The home minister will then then travel to Bihar where he will address another rally at Guraru in the Gaya district under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, sources said.