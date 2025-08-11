Home Minister Shah to inaugurate All India Speakers' Conference on August 24 at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the All India Speakers' Conference on August 24 at the Delhi Assembly, its Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Monday. Addressing a press conference, Gupta said that 32 Speakers and Deputy Speakers, chairmen and deputy chairmen, have confirmed their participation in the event. "This is the first time in India that such an event is happening. The inaugural session will be held on August 24, with Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating it. The valedictory function will take place on August 25, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the chief guest," he said. Delhi MPs, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet ministers, and MLAs will also participate in the conference. PTI SLB MNK MNK