Home minister to interact with IPS probationers on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of 2023 batch here on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the probationary officers will share experiences of their training with the home minister, according to an official release.

Young police officers have an important role to play in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047 and during the meeting, the release said.

The probationary officers will also receive guidance from Shah on how to deal with challenges related to the internal security of the country, it said.

In the Indian Police Service 2023 batch, a total of 188 officer trainees, including 54 women officers, have completed the basic course training phase-1.

After two weeks of training with various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) in Delhi, the IPS trainee officers will undergo 29 weeks of district practical training in their respective cadres, the release said.