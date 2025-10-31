Home Ministry announces 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' for 1466 personnel

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) As many as 1,466 police personnel of various states, union territories and central organisations have been named for 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' for 2025, Union home ministry announced on Friday.

The medals are given in recognition of their excellent work, high professional standards, and for boosting the morale of the concerned official/officer in four fields — special operations, investigation, intelligence and forensic science, according to an official statement.

The medals, instituted on February 1, 2024, are conferred on members of the police forces, security organisations, intelligence wings, special branches of state and union territories, Central Armed Police Forces, Central Police Organisations and forensic science departments across the country.

The medal is announced on October 31 every year, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The list of awardees is available on the MHA website. PTI ACB AMJ AMJ