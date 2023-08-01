Home Ministry asks Bihar govt to probe 'desecration' of body of an SC community member, seeks report

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday asked the Bihar government to conduct an inquiry into the alleged desecration of the body of a member of the Scheduled Caste community in Darbhanga district and submit a report on it.

Advertisment

The move came after BJP's Bihar unit president Samrat Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and sought a probe into the incident.

In a communication to Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the Union home ministry has received information on alleged gross abuses against the Scheduled Caste community in Darbhanga district.

Bhalla said it has come to light that on the night of July 2 during the cremation of an SC person, Shrikant Paswan, who died due to cancer, his body was taken out of the cremation pit “by members of a minority community, beaten up and badly desecrated”.

Advertisment

The letter said the allegation was that the ancestral cremation land belongs to the Paswan community, where they have been undertaking cremation as per Hindu rites, and that they have been denied the same.

The Home Secretary said during the commotion that followed the alleged desecration, some of the houses of the Paswan (SC) community were also damaged.

Police personnel who had arrived there were also hurt along with damage to their vehicles and it is learnt that the SC community in the area is “being coerced and threatened by the minority community, and are considering migration”, Bhalla said in his letter.

Advertisment

“Since this might be possibly a case of offence against Scheduled Castes and a sensitive issue of performing last rites, which may lead to law and order issues in the area, I request you to conduct a detailed investigation at the earliest and furnish a report to this Ministry,” he said in the letter.

Chaudhary alleged that Shrikant Paswan's body was “desecrated by members of a minority community” and the incident had happened in Darbhanga.

"We met Home Minister Amit Shah and sought a probe. I want to thank him as he assured us that he will seek a report from the Bihar government and call for a swift investigation," Chaudhary said. PTI KR ACB RT RT