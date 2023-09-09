Home Ministry denies claims that it did not let Gehlot, Baghel land for G20 dinner

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday denied the claims that chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were denied permission to land at Delhi airport to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders’ Summit on September 9.

Congress, who was fuming over the central government for not sending invite for the dinner to its president Mallikarjun Kharge, accused that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel were denied permission to land at Delhi airport.

"The government stopped Congress chief ministers from attending G20 dinner," the party accused.

The president has invited all cabinet and state ministers and secretaries to the Government Of India apart from the chief ministers of the states. The dinner will be held at the multi-function hall of the India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.