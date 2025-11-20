Home ministry names 3 new seaports as designated immigration posts

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Union home ministry has named three new seaports as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

According to a gazette notification issued on Thursday, the ministry added Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, and Hazira and Pipavav in Gujarat to the list of designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

The additions were made through amendments in the notification issued on September 1 by the Ministry.