Home Ministry spotlights new criminal laws at R-Day tableau; Constitution forms backdrop

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry's tableau at the Republic Day parade showcased the enactment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, marking a shift in India's criminal justice system from colonial-era laws to a modern, citizen-centric framework in 2024.

At the front of the tableau, the three new law books were placed atop the new Parliament building, symbolising sovereign law-making authority and progressive reforms. The Constitution of India formed the backdrop, conveying that its values and democratic principles remain the foundation of the reformed justice system.

The central portion of the tableau highlighted the progressive features of the new laws through a depiction where a forensic expert appeared to be conducting a crime scene investigation using modern forensic equipment to collect evidence, alongside a police officer recording evidence on the e-Sakshya mobile application using a tablet.

A magnifying glass focusing on fingerprint impressions aimed to symbolise the emphasis on scientific and evidence-based investigation.

Across the tableau, slogans conveyed the people-focused spirit of the three laws, which came into effect on July 1, 2024, after replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.

A mobile forensic van and a woman police constable operating the 112 Emergency Helpline from a modern control room demonstrated responsive policing, technology-enabled services and gender-inclusive law enforcement.

The tableau's rear section represented the core philosophy of 'Jan Kendrit Nyay Pranali' -- justice that is accessible, accountable and inclusive.

Walking alongside the tableau were beat patrolling police personnel, a forensic expert and a police commando, symbolising preparedness, professionalism and public trust.

The tableau showcased India's transition towards a transparent, efficient, and people-oriented criminal justice system, aligned with contemporary needs and constitutional ideals. PTI PK PRK NSD NSD