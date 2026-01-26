Home ministry's tableau showcased historic legal reforms that erased colonial vestiges under PM Modi: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that his ministry's tableau at the Republic-Day parade at Kartavya Path here showcased the three new criminal laws, embodying the historic legal reforms that erased colonial vestiges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flagged off India's journey from a punishment-oriented to a justice-oriented legal system.

In a post on X, Shah said the tableau aptly displayed the new e-Sakshya, e-Summons, Nyaya Shruti, NAFIS and ICJS systems.

It sensitised citizens to the primacy of the fast, accurate and people-centric justice system in a "new India", he said.

"Tableau of three new criminal laws presented by MHA at Republic Day Parade today embodied the historic legal reforms erasing colonial vestiges under Modi Ji, flagging off India's journey from a punishment oriented to a justice oriented legal system," the home minister said.

The tableau showcased the country's criminal law overhaul in a century, adopting a faster, tech-driven and citizen-centric justice system.

The tableau was themed on the three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2024, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The tableau, depicting the new Parliament building with the three new legislations in the form of books on top, highlighted the nationwide operationalisation of the laws and the country's transition to a modern, technology-driven, time-bound and citizen-centric justice system, the ministry had earlier said in a statement.

"The multilingual representation of the new law books underscores the government's commitment to accessibility, inclusiveness, and transparency, ensuring that the reformed legal framework is understandable and accessible to citizens across the country," it had said. PTI ABS RC