Home-nurse in Kerala accused of brutally assaulting Alzheimer's patient; arrested

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Apr 26 (PTI) A 55-year-old Alzheimer's patient was allegedly brutally assaulted by his male home-nurse at his residence near Kodumon here three days ago, police said on Saturday.

The home-nurse, Vishnu, was arrested and booked under Section 118 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) of BNS on Friday night, an officer of Kodumon police station said.

The action was taken on the complaint by the victim's wife, who had claimed that the accused brutally assaulted her husband, Sasidharan Pillai, by using a stick and a belt and dragged him on the floor of the house, causing serious injuries to his face, head and back.

According to local residents, the home-nurse told everyone that the victim fell down and suffered injuries.

However, the doctors suspected that was not the case and thereafter, the footage of the CCTV camera inside the house was examined, a resident told a TV channel.

According to the CCTV visuals aired on TV channels, the accused can be seen dragging the victim on the floor from one room to another, during which Pillai's head also hits the bottom step of a nearby staircase.

Police said that the victim is currently admitted to a private hospital and is in the ICU.

According to his wife's complaint, the accused was unhappy over the directions given to him to properly look after her husband and to return home quickly after going out, the police said.

Further investigation is going on, it added.