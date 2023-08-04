Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension till August 22, 2024

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay kumar Bhalla was on Friday given a one-year extension till August 22, 2024, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

This is his fourth extension in the post.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed home secretary in August 2019.

He was to retire in November 2020 after attaining 60 years of age. His tenure was first extended on October 17, 2020 till August 22, 2021.

Bhalla's term was extended for one-year each in 2021 and in 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the service of Bhalla for a further period of one year beyond August 22, 2023 i.e. up to August 22, 2024, the order said.